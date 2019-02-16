Montgomery is battling left shoulder stiffness and won't throw off a mound for two or three days, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The injury doesn't seem to be particularly concerning, as he's still able to throw long toss and will only be kept off the mound for a few days. It seems likely that he'll have more than enough time to be ready by Opening Day, though the lefty did miss time with shoulder inflammation late last season, so it's at least something to keep an eye on for the Cubs.