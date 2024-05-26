Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Saturday's 7-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Tauchman has three multi-hit efforts over his last eight games, going 9-for-33 (.273) in that span. His steal Saturday was his fourth of the season, three of which have been in May. The 33-year-old is slashing a fine .263/.376/.410 with four home runs, 16 RBI, 30 runs scored, nine doubles and a triple over 186 plate appearances. Tauchman is in a strong-side platoon role, but he's hitting leadoff against right-handed pitchers.