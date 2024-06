Tauchman is not in the Cubs' lineup Tuesday versus the White Sox.

Tauchman is not in the starting lineup for the second consecutive game. He began the June 2 game against the Reds on the bench, but did come to the plate later in the game. Prior to the two absences from the lineup, the 33-year-old had started in five straight games. Tuesday's lineup has Seiya Suzuki as the DH, Cody Bellinger in right and Michael Busch at first.