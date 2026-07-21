Mets' Mike Tauchman: Cleared for action at Double-A

Triple-A Syracuse reinstated Tauchman (knee) from its 60-day injured list Tuesday and assigned him to Double-A Binghamton.

Tauchman joined the Mets for spring training as a non-roster invitee and appeared to have a decent shot at winning a reserve outfield job on the Opening Day squad before his roster bid ended when he suffered a torn meniscus March 21. Now just under four months removed from surgery, Tauchman has been cleared to join one of the Mets' upper-level affiliates after he went 4-for-22 with a 7:4 BB:K across eight rehab games between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A St. Lucie. He should eventually move up to Syracuse, but Tauchman could face an uphill battle to earn a call-up to the big club unless the Mets' outfield depth is tested by injuries.