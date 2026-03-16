Tauchman has a March 25 opt-out in his minor-league contract, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The veteran outfielder is having a strong camp for the Mets, slashing .333/.481/.619 through 27 plate appearances with three doubles and a homer, but Tauchman has always been the backup plan in right field if top prospect Carson Benge was deemed to need more time in the minors to begin the season. That hasn't looked like the case this spring, as Benge has an impressive .367/.406/.433 line of his own and hasn't seemed overmatched at the plate or in the field. It's possible the Mets elect to keep both outfielders, perhaps at the expense of a backup infielder if Francisco Lindor (hand) is ready for Opening Day, but Tauchman could also be auditioning for other clubs over the next 10 days.