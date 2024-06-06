Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two additional runs scored in Wednesday's 7-6 win over the White Sox.

Tauchman provided some heroics, taking Michael Kopech deep in the bottom of the ninth inning to send the fans home happy. The veteran outfielder has provided steady play for the Cubs, and while Chicago has a crowded outfield, Tauchman has been able to see regular playing time as the DH when he's not in the field. As long as he's getting at-bats, the 33-year-old should hold onto some fantasy value.