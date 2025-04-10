The White Sox placed Tauchman on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right hamstring strain.

Tauchman opened the season on the shelf after straining his right hamstring late in spring training, but he was activated Sunday and had started in right field in each of the White Sox's last three games. However, Tauchman aggravated the injury while rounding third base in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Guardians, ultimately getting tagged out at the plate for what would have been a game-tying run. The severity of Tauchman's setback isn't known, but he'll go back on the IL and could be out beyond the minimum 10 days, given the recurring nature of the injury. Austin Slater will start in right field in Thursday's series finale in Cleveland, but Brooks Baldwin, Joshua Palacios and Michael Taylor could also pick up reps at the position while Tauchman is sidelined.