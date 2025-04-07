Tauchman went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Tigers.

Tauchman was activated from the injured list Sunday and made his season debut while serving as the leadoff hitter for the White Sox. He reached base on a single in his first plate appearance, and he also came around to score after a single by Andrew Vaughn. Tauchman has showcased strong plate discipline throughout his career, so he should have the chance to score plenty of runs, even considering the subpar White Sox lineup.