Tauchman has been diagnosed with a Grade 2 right hamstring strain is expected to be sidelined for a couple weeks, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
Tauchman was placed on the 10-day IL on Thursday, but he could be looking at a bit of a longer stay on the injured list. It's the second time he's pulled his right hamstring in the last month. Austin Slater, Brooks Baldwin, Joshua Palacios and Michael Taylor are expected to soak up the extra playing time in the outfield with Tauchman sidelined.
