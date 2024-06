Tauchman is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

He'll cede designated-hitter duties to Seiya Suzuki while the Cubs roll out an outfield of Ian Happ, Pete Crow-Armstrong and Cody Bellinger from left to right in the penultimate game of the series. Tauchman's move to the bench comes in the midst of a brief slump at the plate, as he's gone 2-for-18 with two walks over his last five games.