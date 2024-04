Tauchman will start in left field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Tauchman will be making his third start in four games after reaching base four times (one double, one single and two walks) over his prior two starts. At least while he continues to show a solid approach at the plate, Tauchman looks like he'll be prioritized ahead of Nick Madrigal for the final spot in the Cubs' regular lineup versus right-handed pitching.