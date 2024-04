Tauchman went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run and a solo home run during Tuesday's 7-2 win over the Astros.

Tauchman entered Tuesday's game homerless on the year, a surprising fact considering his monstrous performance. He tagged J.P. France for a three-run shot in the first frame and followed up the long ball with a solo shot in the eighth inning. Tauchman has collected multiple hits in three of his last six games, batting .450 with six RBI and five runs scored during that stretch.