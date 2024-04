Tauchman went 2-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Marlins.

Tauchman entered the game as a pinch hitter for Nick Madrigal in the fifth inning, and he responded with his second straight multi-hit performance. Ian Happ was also lifted from this game in the seventh with hamstring tightness and was replaced by Alexander Canario. If Happ has to miss any time moving forward, Tauchman is an option to fill in there, though he'd likely continue to sit against southpaws.