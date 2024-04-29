Tauchman went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

Tauchman instilled some life in the Cubs, as he was able to tie the game up with a three-run homer in the eighth off of Chris Martin. The 33-year-old has been the Cubs' best hitter over the last week and a half, slashing .400/.500/.743 with three homers, nine RBI, eight runs and a 6:8 BB:K over 11 games since April 17. The Cubs will have a crowded outfield once they get the likes of Cody Bellinger (ribs) and Seiya Suzuki (oblique) back from their respective injuries, but for now Tauchman is seizing his opportunity as an everyday player.