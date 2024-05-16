Tauchman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-1 win over Atlanta.

Tauchman was effective from the leadoff spot as he delivered his fourth home run of the season and first since April 28. The veteran started in left field in this one with Ian Happ getting the night off, but the Cubs now have a crowded outfield that features Tauchman, Happ, Cody Bellinger, Seiya Suzuki and Pete Crow-Armstrong. This could push Tauchman to the bench on a frequent basis, though the team seems intent on getting him regular playing time, and he's earned it with a strong .821 OPS so far.