Madrigal (back) remains limited to rehab work since being placed on the 10-day injured list May 10, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

With Madrigal having yet to resume baseball activities more than a week after landing on the IL, it's clear he'll be sidelined beyond the minimum 10 days. A potential target date likely won't emerge until he's able to do at least some on-field activity. Before hitting the shelf, Madrigal was offering little to get excited about from a fantasy standpoint, as he was hitting .203 with zero home runs, five runs, two RBI and one stolen base through 84 plate appearances on the season.