Neidert (knee) is scheduled to pitch during Sunday's spring game against the Dodgers, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Neidert signed a minor-league deal with Chicago in November after being outrighted off the Marlins 40-man roster, and he's now fully recovered from the knee procedure he underwent in September. The 26-year-old made only one appearance in the big leagues last season and had a 1.96 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 48:9 K:BB over 46 innings at Triple-A.