Neidert was recalled by the Marlins on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
Neidert's lone big-league appearance of the season saw him allow two runs in five innings in a start against the Mets on Saturday. He was optioned Monday but is back again when day later, though the Marlins have off days Thursday and Monday, which may mean he'll serve a relief role for now.
