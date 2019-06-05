Strop (hamstring) fired a scoreless ninth inning to record the save in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.

Strop was activated from the injured list before the game, and any thought that the Cubs would ease him back into action with low-leverage work was tossed out the window when they trotted him out for the ninth inning. The 33-year-old righty recorded 13 saves and posted a 2.26 ERA for Chicago in 2018, and it looks like he'll be the team's top end-game option for now, with Brandon Morrow (elbow) potentially factoring into the mix at some point this season.

