Strop allowed three runs on two hits and a walk while retiring just two batters in the Cubs' eventual 4-3 win over the Pirates Friday.

Strop was tasked with protecting a 3-0 lead in the eighth inning but allowed Pittsburgh to tie the game on a Starling Marte three-run home run. It's been a tough season for Strop, as the 34-year-old has missed time with a hamstring injury and is sitting with a 5.06 ERA through 21.1 innings. He's also been supplanted as the team's closer with the addition of Craig Kimbrel.