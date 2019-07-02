Cubs' Randy Rosario: Back in big leagues
Rosario was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Rosario has turned in four straight scoreless outings in the minors (5.1 innings), earning himself a promotion to the big club. Adbert Alzolay and Rowan Wick were optioned to Triple-A in corresponding moves.
