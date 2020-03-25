Rosario had edged into the lead for the final spot in the Royals' bullpen when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

He was competing with nine other pitchers for the Royals' ninth spot in the bullpen, although they didn't project to need a fifth starter in the first couple weeks, so they may only carry eight relievers when play resumes. Rosario gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in 6.1 innings. He is out of minor-league options.