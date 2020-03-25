Royals' Randy Rosario: Impressive spring training
Rosario had edged into the lead for the final spot in the Royals' bullpen when camp was suspended, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
He was competing with nine other pitchers for the Royals' ninth spot in the bullpen, although they didn't project to need a fifth starter in the first couple weeks, so they may only carry eight relievers when play resumes. Rosario gave up one earned run on two hits and one walk while striking out three in 6.1 innings. He is out of minor-league options.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Kingery
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers: Five to target
How do you define a sleeper? Frank Stampfl gives you his explanation, and five of his favorite...
-
Busts: Five to avoid
Knowing who to avoid is just as important as knowing who to draft. Here are five players Frank...
-
Breakouts: Five future stars
Landing the right breakout can take your team to the next level. Here are Frank Stampfl's five...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.