Rosario was designated for assignment by the Royals on Thursday.
Rosario tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in his first two outings this season. However, his results declined over his most recent two appearances, and the southpaw now carries an 8.10 ERA and 3.00 WHIP over 3.1 innings this year. He'll be removed from the 40-man roster to make room for Edward Olivares in the major-league outfield.
