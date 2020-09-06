The Royals outrighted Rosario to their alternate training site Sunday.
Rosario will stick around in the Kansas City organization after he went unclaimed off waivers when he was designated for assignment Thursday. Before being dropped from the 40-man roster, Rosario made four relief appearances for the Royals, giving up three runs on seven hits and three walks over 3.1 innings.
