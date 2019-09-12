Rosario was claimed off waivers by the Royals on Thursday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Rosario will join the Royals after being designated by assignment by the Cubs earlier in the week. The lefty owns a 5.91 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 10:5 K:BB across 10.2 big-league innings this season. Kelvin Gutierrez (toe) was placed on the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.