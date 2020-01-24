Play

Souza and the Cubs are finalizing a deal Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of the deal have not yet been revealed. Souza missed all of the 2019 campaign after tearing his ACL, LCL and PCL in spring training. He wasn't great in his most recent season, hitting .220/.309/.369 in 72 games for Arizona in 2018, a yeah in which he battled shoulder and back injuries. If healthy this season, he should at least make a decent bench option for the Cubs, but it would take a significant step forward in his age-31 season for him to become an enticing fantasy asset.

