Cubs' Steven Souza: Signs with Cubs
Souza and the Cubs are finalizing a deal Friday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
The specifics of the deal have not yet been revealed. Souza missed all of the 2019 campaign after tearing his ACL, LCL and PCL in spring training. He wasn't great in his most recent season, hitting .220/.309/.369 in 72 games for Arizona in 2018, a yeah in which he battled shoulder and back injuries. If healthy this season, he should at least make a decent bench option for the Cubs, but it would take a significant step forward in his age-31 season for him to become an enticing fantasy asset.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects-only draft for H2H leagues
Want a prospects list that's tailored for Head-to-Head points leagues? Well, we made this mock...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2020 rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Shortstop Preview: Plenty of pop
Old school Fantasy managers can still remember scarcity at shortstop, but those days are long...
-
Outfield Preview: Star powered
Even if you miss on the five stars who will be the top picks in many drafts, there is tons...
-
Third Base Preview: Super deep
Third base has something for everyone in Fantasy, and the talent is so deep you can go elite...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.