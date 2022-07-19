Souza announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he will retire from professional baseball.

After he was granted his release from Seattle in late May, Souza took the last seven weeks to contemplate his future in baseball before ultimately choosing to step away from the game. A 2007 third-round pick of Washington, Souza went on to spend parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Nationals, Rays, Diamondbacks, Cubs, Dodgers and Mariners. The 33-year-old outfielder will retire with a career slash line of .229/.318/.411 to go with 72 home runs and 42 stolen bases across 505 games.