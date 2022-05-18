Souza is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays.

Following his promotion from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Souza proceeded to start in each of the Mariners' last five games, going 3-for-15 with an RBI. He could lose hold of an everyday role next week, when Seattle is expected to bring back 2020 American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis (knee) from the 10-day injured list.