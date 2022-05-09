Souza went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and three additional RBI from a pair of singles while also scoring two runs in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Salt Lake on Sunday. The veteran is slashing .265/.414/.515 over 87 plate appearances across 20 games with the Rainiers.

Souza failed to make the Opening Day roster coming out of spring training, but his body of work thus far at Tacoma seems to indicate he still has a good bit left in the tank. The 33-year-old's power bat is unsurprisingly a good fit for the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League, but his 27.6 percent strikeout rate does offer a reminder of one of his career-long Achilles heels.