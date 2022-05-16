Souza will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game in Toronto.
Following Jarred Kelenic's recent demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, Souza appears to have settled in as a regular in the Seattle outfield. Though he'll be serving as a DH in Monday's series opener in Toronto, Souza manned right field in each of Seattle's three games versus the Mets over the weekend, going 2-for-11 with an RBI.
More News
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Called up, starting Friday•
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Thriving at Tacoma•
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Misses out on Opening Day roster•
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Slugs second homer•
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Blasts grand slam Saturday•
-
Mariners' Steven Souza: Gets minors deal with Seattle•