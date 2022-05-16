Souza will serve as Seattle's designated hitter and No. 8 batter in Monday's game in Toronto.

Following Jarred Kelenic's recent demotion to Triple-A Tacoma, Souza appears to have settled in as a regular in the Seattle outfield. Though he'll be serving as a DH in Monday's series opener in Toronto, Souza manned right field in each of Seattle's three games versus the Mets over the weekend, going 2-for-11 with an RBI.