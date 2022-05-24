The Mariners released Souza on Monday.
The two sides likely reached a mutual agreement to part ways after Souza went unclaimed when the Mariners exposed him to waivers after designating him for assignment Sunday. Souza was moved off the 40-man roster after seeing action in six games for the big club and producing a .158/.158/.158 slash line while striking out eight times across 19 plate appearances. The 33-year-old will look to catch on with another organization on a minor-league contract.
