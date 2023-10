The Cubs selected Duffey's contract from Triple-A Iowa on Sunday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The right-hander was cut loose by the Cubs in early June but resigned on a minor-league deal a couple weeks later. Duffey posted a 4.91 ERA in 40 outings with Minnesota last year and had a 3.77 ERA over 45.1 innings at Triple-A this season.