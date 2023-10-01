Gomes went 1-for-3 with a walk, a grand slam and five total RBI in Saturday's win over the Brewers.

Gomes reached the 10-homer plateau in style, as he blasted a grand slam in the first inning to get the Cubs going. The veteran catcher has been a pleasant surprise this season, as his 63 RBI are his most since tallying a career-best 74 RBI back in 2014. It remains to be seen what the 36-year-old's role will be in 2024, though he appears to still have a little left in the tank based on this year's performance.