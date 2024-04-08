Almonte (1-0) pitched a scoreless inning of relief with two strikeouts to earn the win in Sunday's 8-1 victory over the Dodgers.

After the Cubs only received four innings from starter Shota Imanaga due to a lengthy rain delay, Almonte worked the fifth and walked away with his first win of 2024. The righty struggled two outings ago, allowing three runs while retiring just one batter, which has saddled him with a 9.00 ERA in the early going. However, Almonte has good raw stuff, and Chicago seems committed to letting him figure things out at the MLB level.