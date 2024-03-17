Almonte will likely make Chicago's Opening Day bullpen due to being out of options, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Almonte would have to clear waivers if he's sent down, and the Cubs seem unwilling to risk losing the righty. Almonte struggled some last season, recording a 5.06 ERA across 48 innings with the Dodgers, but he also struck out 49 batters. Armed with a fastball that sits around 96 mph, Almonte has the potential to be a bullpen weapon for the Cubs if he cuts down on the walks. The 29-year-old posted a 4.5 BB/9 in 2023, which contributed to his overall struggles.