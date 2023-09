Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Dani Wexelman of MLB Network Radio on Friday that Almonte (knee) probably won't be ready to return until around the start of the NLCS.

That's assuming the Dodgers even get there, of course, and even then it might not be a given that he's added to the roster following a long layoff. Almonte will have missed more than two months of action by that point with a right knee sprain, although he did recently resume throwing off the mound.