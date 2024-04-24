Almonte picked up the save Tuesday against Houston, allowing no hits and no walks with a strikeout over 1.1 scoreless innings.

After manager Craig Counsell announced Sunday that Adbert Alzolay was no longer the Cubs' closer, Almonte landed closing duties Tuesday. While Almonte's the first Cub with a save since the announcement, Hector Norris -- who got a save in Game 2 of Saturday's double-header -- and Mark Leiter -- who Almonte replaced in the eighth -- could be part of what seems to be a short-term closing committee.