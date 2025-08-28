Almonte (shoulder) was reinstated from Triple-A Iowa's 60-day injured list Aug. 19 and was assigned to Double-A Knoxville.

Almonte went right labrum repair surgery last July and missed the entire first half of the season before he began a rehab assignment July 30. After Almonte accrued a 1.04 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB in 8.2 innings over seven appearances for High-A South Bend, the Cubs opted to activate him from Iowa's IL and reassign him to Double-A. Almonte has given up one run over three innings through his first two appearances for Knoxville and could move up to Iowa before long.