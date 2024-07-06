Almonte will undergo surgery on his right shoulder and is expected to miss the rest of the season, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Almonte was shut down from throwing Wednesday after receiving a second opinion on his strained right shoulder, and he'll now elect to undergo surgery rather than restart his rehab process. A clearer timeline for his recovery will likely emerge once he goes under the knife, but the Cubs aren't expecting the 30-year-old righty to return to action until some point in the 2025 season. He'll finish the 2024 campaign with a 3.45 ERA and 1.09 WHIP alongside a 20:8 K:BB over 15.2 innings.