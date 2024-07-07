Almonte (shoulder) said Saturday that he hopes to make a full recovery from right labrum surgery in less than 12 months, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

On the shelf since May 11 with a right shoulder strain, Almonte had been treating the injury with rest and rehab but has ultimately decided to get season-ending surgery after he recently sought a second opinion following a setback in the recovery process. A more precise timeline for Almonte's return to game action could come once he undergoes surgery in the coming days, but he's already seemingly preparing to miss time to begin the 2025 campaign. For the time being, Almonte is seemingly targeting a return shortly before the All-Star break next season.