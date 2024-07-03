Almonte will be shut down from throwing after receiving a second opinion on his right shoulder strain Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Manager Craig Counsell noted Wednesday that Almonte will decide whether to resume rehab or undergo surgery on his right shoulder. Before landing on the injured list in May, Almonte registered six holds and one save over 17 outings with a 3.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 20:8 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list June 27, and the 30-year-old could be on the shelf for the rest of the season if he opts for surgery.