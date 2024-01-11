Almonte was traded from the Dodgers to the Cubs along with Michael Busch in exchange for two unknown prospects, Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports.

The Dodgers wanted to open up some 40-man roster spots, so they'll turn Almonte and Busch into a pair of yet to be reported minor leaguers. Almonte, 29, has a 96-mph fastball and struck out 49 in 48 innings for the Dodgers last season, but his 5.06 ERA and 1.40 WHIP prevented him from turning in positive fantasy value. He should work in lower leverage situations.