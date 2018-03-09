Shipley gave up two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out a batter over two innings Thursday during the Diamondbacks' 11-6 win over the Brewers in Cactus League play.

Two of the hits Shipley allowed went for extra bases and included a home run by Milwaukee catcher Manny Pina. Considering that the right-hander yielded 23 home runs across 130 innings between Triple-A Reno and the Diamondbacks a season ago, he'll likely need to show improvement in curbing the long balls in his subsequent spring outings to have a serious case for claiming an Opening Day bullpen role with the big club.