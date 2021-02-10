Shipley signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee.
Shipley will get the chance to compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training after being let go by the Royals at the beginning of September. The right-handed swingman hasn't appeared in the big leagues in either of the past two seasons but posted a 5.95 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 95.1 innings with Triple-A Reno in 2019.
