Shipley signed a minor-league contract with the Reds on Wednesday as a non-roster invitee.

Shipley will get the chance to compete for a major-league roster spot during spring training after being let go by the Royals at the beginning of September. The right-handed swingman hasn't appeared in the big leagues in either of the past two seasons but posted a 5.95 ERA and 1.56 WHIP over 95.1 innings with Triple-A Reno in 2019.

