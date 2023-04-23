Shipley re-signed April 6 with the Mariners on a minor-league contract.
Shipley has yet to report to an affiliate, as he's likely building up at the Mariners' facility in Arizona after he had remained unsigned throughout spring training. Once he's deemed ready for game action, Shipley could settle at Double-A Arkansas, where he spent his entire first season in the Seattle organization and pitched to a 3.79 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 54.2 innings. The 31-year-old right-hander has previously seen action in the majors in parts of three seasons, though he hasn't made an appearance at baseball's top level since 2018.
