Shipley signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Jan. 14, Baseball America reports.

Shipley has been in the Mariners organization the last two seasons but didn't make an appearance in 2023, most recently posting a 3.79 ERA and 58:36 K:BB over 54.2 relief innings at Double-A Arkansas in 2022. Slated to turn 32 later this month, Shipley hasn't reached the big leagues since 2018.