Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Launches homer Sunday
Joseph went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's game against the Reds.
That was all the offense the Diamondbacks mustered in a 3-2 win. Joseph is hitting .353 (6-for-17) with a pair of homers and six RBI this spring. He's competing to be one of the three catchers Arizona is expected to carry on their roster.
