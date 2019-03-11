Diamondbacks' Caleb Joseph: Launches homer Sunday

Joseph went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run in Sunday's game against the Reds.

That was all the offense the Diamondbacks mustered in a 3-2 win. Joseph is hitting .353 (6-for-17) with a pair of homers and six RBI this spring. He's competing to be one of the three catchers Arizona is expected to carry on their roster.

