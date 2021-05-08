site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Caleb Joseph: Inks minor-league deal
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Joseph signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Friday.
Joseph served as a non-roster invitee for the Mets this spring but was released in late April. He'll now head to Triple-A Tacoma to serve as organizational depth for the Mariners.
