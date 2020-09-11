site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Caleb Joseph: Removed from roster
By
RotoWire Staff
Sep 11, 2020
at
5:55 pm ET 1 min read
Joseph was designated for assignment Friday.
Joseph went 1-for-8 with a homer during his brief time as Toronto's backup catcher. The team will turn to prospect Alejandro Kirk as one of its two catching options going forward, leaving Joseph surplus to requirements.
