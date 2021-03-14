Joseph was removed from Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals after being hit by a pitch, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports. He struck out in his other at-bat earlier in the day.

The Mets have suffered some attrition at the catching position of late, as Tomas Nido was scratched ahead of Friday's game against the Marlins with a foot contusion. Nido should be back in the lineup within a few days, but Joseph's timeline to return will be murkier until the Mets have a chance to evaluate him.